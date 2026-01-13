Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vienna Airport temporarily closed due to ice on runway

  • Several airports across Central Europe, including Budapest, Vienna, Prague, and Bratislava, have experienced temporary closures or significant disruptions due to severe icy weather conditions.
  • Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport announced a temporary closure on Tuesday due to black ice and extreme icing, which also caused an Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight to slip off a taxiway.
  • Vienna International Airport resumed operations after a temporary closure, while Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport operated in a ”very limited mode” due to freezing rain.
  • Further north, thousands of travellers were left stranded in Finland over the weekend after extreme cold, reaching minus 37C, led to flight cancellations at Kittilä airport.
  • The widespread disruptions are part of a more severe cold snap affecting large parts of northern, central, and eastern Europe this winter.
In full

