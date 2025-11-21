Dozens killed as flooding and landslides hammer Vietnam
- Torrential rain has caused widespread flooding and landslides in central Vietnam, resulting in at least 43 deaths and nine people missing.
- The disaster has inundated over 52,000 homes and 15,000 hectares of crops, with preliminary economic damages estimated at VND3 trillion (£86.93m).
- A suspension bridge was swept away, and power outages affected over one million customers, though many have since had electricity restored.
- Vietnamese authorities have deployed naval forces and over 21,000 defence personnel with vehicles and aircraft to assist stranded residents and deliver supplies.
- The national weather agency has warned of further flooding and landslides, as scientists link intensifying storms and rainfall in Southeast Asia to a warming climate.