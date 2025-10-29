Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vietnam latest as death count rises amid brutal flooding

Vietnam has been hit by devastating flooding
Vietnam has been hit by devastating flooding (Getty Images)
  • Central Vietnam has been hit by devastating floods and landslides this week, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving five people missing.
  • The disaster was caused by record-breaking rainfall, with the city of Hue recording 1,085 millimetres in 24 hours, the highest amount ever in Vietnam.
  • The coastal city of Danang reported six fatalities and four missing, alongside 19 injuries and widespread damage to homes, crops, and livestock.
  • In Hue, one person drowned and a five-year-old girl went missing, while Quang Ngai province experienced three deaths and over 120 landslides, isolating communities.
  • Forecasters warn of continued heavy rain, and experts link the intensity of these floods to shifting rainfall patterns exacerbated by climate change.
