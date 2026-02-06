Restaurateur guilty of spiking woman’s drink at private member’s club
- Restaurateur Vikas Nath, 63, has been found guilty of spiking a woman's drink at Annabel's private members club in central London.
- Nath laced the woman's spicy margarita with gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) after she left him with the drink in the rooftop garden bar.
- Eagle-eyed Annabel's staff observed Nath using a straw to administer the GBL and intervened, preventing the woman from consuming the spiked drink.
- Prosecutors argued Nath intended to drug the woman to take her back to his home for sex, where he had a motion sensor-activated camera pointed at his bed.
- A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Nath guilty of attempting to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B drug.
