Secrets of medieval traders revealed by discovery of huge Viking ship

  • Archaeologists have unearthed the largest-ever Viking "super ship", named Svaelget 2, off Copenhagen, Denmark, dating to around 1410 AD.
  • Measuring 28m long and capable of carrying 300 tonnes, it is the biggest Viking cargo ship ever found, prompting a re-evaluation of the scale of medieval trade in northern Europe.
  • The ship was constructed using timber from Pomerania (modern-day Poland) for planks and the Netherlands for frames, indicating it was built in the Netherlands.
  • Its exceptional preservation at 13m depth includes intact rigging and "high castles", offering unique insights into medieval ship construction and equipment.
  • Researchers also found personal items like painted wooden dishes, shoes, combs, and rosary beads, providing a glimpse into the daily life of its crew.
