Runway closes after plane skids in snow at Vilnius airport

The LOT Polish Airlines plane veered off the runway
The LOT Polish Airlines plane veered off the runway (Getty Images)
  • A LOT Polish Airlines plane veered off the runway at Vilnius airport in Lithuania on Wednesday, 26 November, leading to the temporary closure of the area.
  • Flight LO771 from Warsaw, an Embraer 170 aircraft carrying 63 passengers and four crew, slid off the paved surface while taxiing after landing.
  • All passengers were safely disembarked without injury and transported to the terminal, as confirmed by Lithuanian Airports officials.
  • The incident occurred amidst heavy snow and inclement weather conditions, with the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service having previously warned travellers about freezing temperatures.
  • This event follows previous closures of Vilnius airport in October due to weather balloons, which Lithuanian authorities attributed to cigarette smugglers and Belarus.
