Paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan admits 26 new sex offences
- Nursery worker Vincent Chan has pleaded guilty to 26 new sexual offences, bringing his total admitted crimes to 52.
- The 45-year-old molested girls aged three and four at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead, north London, often during naptime.
- His new admissions include filming himself upskirting children in a classroom and taking indecent photographs.
- Police also discovered images of Chan exposing himself in a classroom in 2017 and videos depicting a solo sex act.
- Chan, who also downloaded thousands of indecent images of children, will be sentenced on 12 February for all offences.
