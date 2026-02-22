Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US issues security alert for widespread unrest in Mexico after El Mencho’s death

Violence and unrest began hours after the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel was killed
Violence and unrest began hours after the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel was killed (AP)
  • The leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho", was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.
  • His death triggered widespread violence and unrest across Mexico, including roadblocks with burning vehicles, shoot-outs, and gas stations being set ablaze.
  • The U.S. Department of State advised Americans in several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, and Michoacan, to shelter in place due to ongoing security operations and criminal activity.
  • "El Mencho" was a highly sought-after figure, with the U.S. State Department having offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
  • The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), established in 2009, is recognised as one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels and a primary trafficker of illicit drugs into the U.S.
