US issues security alert for widespread unrest in Mexico after El Mencho’s death
- The leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho", was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.
- His death triggered widespread violence and unrest across Mexico, including roadblocks with burning vehicles, shoot-outs, and gas stations being set ablaze.
- The U.S. Department of State advised Americans in several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, and Michoacan, to shelter in place due to ongoing security operations and criminal activity.
- "El Mencho" was a highly sought-after figure, with the U.S. State Department having offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
- The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), established in 2009, is recognised as one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels and a primary trafficker of illicit drugs into the U.S.
