Fire breaks out on Virgin plane moments after landing
- A Virgin Australia aircraft, Flight VA454, caught fire shortly after landing at Brisbane Airport on Thursday evening.
- The brake system of the Boeing 737-800 set alight around 7pm, prompting an emergency response.
- Airport firefighter crews were deployed and swiftly extinguished the blaze, with video footage showing fire engines spraying the smoking aircraft.
- All 178 passengers and crew onboard disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported following the incident.
- Virgin Australia confirmed the fire was quickly put out and caused no knock-on delays, with engineers now inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause.