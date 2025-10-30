Virgin Media O2 announces landmark deal with Starlink to boost network
- Virgin Media O2 has announced a "landmark" partnership with Starlink Direct to Cell to significantly enhance rural mobile network coverage across the UK.
- This pioneering agreement marks the first time in the UK that Starlink's extensive satellite-to-mobile constellation will be leveraged for such a service.
- A new service, O2 Satellite, will initially offer messaging and data capabilities, enabling customers to use their devices in previously underserved rural areas.
- Lutz Schuler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, stated that the partnership is an innovation designed to improve customer experience, building on their existing £700 million investment in the mobile network.
- The collaboration comes amidst reports that Elon Musk now controls two-thirds of satellites in space, prompting concerns about the influence he holds through the Starlink network.