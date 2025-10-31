Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre speak out after Andrew has titles stripped
- King Charles III has stripped his brother Andrew of his princely title and his residence at Royal Lodge, following mounting public disapproval over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, will relocate to a more remote home on the Sandringham Estate, funded by the King.
- The decision was prompted by new details regarding Andrew's contact with Epstein and renewed sexual abuse allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which Andrew denies.
- Giuffre's family welcomed the King's action, stating it was a victory for an "ordinary American girl" who brought down a British prince with her truth.
- This unprecedented move, the first time a British prince has been stripped of his title since 1917, aims to restore the monarchy's credibility and address public concerns.