Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre speak out after Andrew has titles stripped

Andrew should go to US to help Jeffrey Epstein investigations, Chris Bryant says
  • King Charles III has stripped his brother Andrew of his princely title and his residence at Royal Lodge, following mounting public disapproval over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, will relocate to a more remote home on the Sandringham Estate, funded by the King.
  • The decision was prompted by new details regarding Andrew's contact with Epstein and renewed sexual abuse allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which Andrew denies.
  • Giuffre's family welcomed the King's action, stating it was a victory for an "ordinary American girl" who brought down a British prince with her truth.
  • This unprecedented move, the first time a British prince has been stripped of his title since 1917, aims to restore the monarchy's credibility and address public concerns.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in