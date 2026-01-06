Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travelers from 38 countries forced to pay US visa bond up to $15K

Payment of the bond does not guarantee a visa will be granted, but the amount will be refunded if the visa is denied or when a visa holder demonstrates they have complied with the terms
Payment of the bond does not guarantee a visa will be granted, but the amount will be refunded if the visa is denied or when a visa holder demonstrates they have complied with the terms (Getty Images)
  • The Trump administration is nearly tripling the number of countries whose passport holders will be required to post bonds up to $15,000 to apply for entry to the United States.
  • The State Department added 25 more countries to the list, bringing the total to 38 nations, predominantly in Africa, but also including some in Latin America and Asia.
  • The bond requirement, effective for the recently added countries from Jan. 21, is part of the administration's efforts to tighten entry requirements and ensure visitors do not overstay their visas.
  • Payment of the bond, which can range from $5,000 to $15,000, does not guarantee a visa will be granted, but the amount is refunded if the visa is denied or if the holder complies with its terms.
  • Visa applicants from these countries will also face requirements such as in-person interviews, disclosure of social media histories, and mandatory entry and exit through designated US ports.
