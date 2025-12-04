Trump orders embassies to prioritize visa applications for sports fans
- The Trump administration has instructed U.S. embassies and consulates to prioritise visa applications for foreigners attending the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.
- This new visa guidance, revealed in cables obtained by the Associated Press, marks an exception to the president's broader immigration restrictions.
- President Trump is scheduled to participate in the World Cup draw, which will determine teams for next year's tournament.
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are also expected to attend the draw.
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to present a new 'FIFA Peace Prize', with President Trump rumoured to be its first recipient.