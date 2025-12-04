Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump orders embassies to prioritize visa applications for sports fans

This new visa guidance marks an exception to the president's broader immigration restrictions
  • The Trump administration has instructed U.S. embassies and consulates to prioritise visa applications for foreigners attending the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.
  • This new visa guidance, revealed in cables obtained by the Associated Press, marks an exception to the president's broader immigration restrictions.
  • President Trump is scheduled to participate in the World Cup draw, which will determine teams for next year's tournament.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are also expected to attend the draw.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to present a new 'FIFA Peace Prize', with President Trump rumoured to be its first recipient.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in