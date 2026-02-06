Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is the senior Russian general shot multiple times in Moscow?

Putin’s senior general shot ‘several times’ in Moscow by unknown suspect
  • Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff at the Defence Ministry, was shot outside a residential building in Moscow.
  • Russian state media reported that the Kremlin has attributed responsibility for the shooting to Ukraine, without providing supporting evidence.
  • The suspect reportedly fled the scene after shooting Alexeyev multiple times, and the general is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
  • Alexeyev held a significant role in managing relations between the Defence Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group.
  • He was also a prominent official involved in negotiations with Yevgeny Prigozhin during the Wagner mutiny in June 2023.
