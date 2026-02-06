Who is the senior Russian general shot multiple times in Moscow?
- Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff at the Defence Ministry, was shot outside a residential building in Moscow.
- Russian state media reported that the Kremlin has attributed responsibility for the shooting to Ukraine, without providing supporting evidence.
- The suspect reportedly fled the scene after shooting Alexeyev multiple times, and the general is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
- Alexeyev held a significant role in managing relations between the Defence Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group.
- He was also a prominent official involved in negotiations with Yevgeny Prigozhin during the Wagner mutiny in June 2023.
