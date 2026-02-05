Russian captain jailed over deadly North Sea tanker crash
- Sea captain Vladimir Motin has been jailed for six years after his cargo ship, Solong, collided with an oil tanker, killing a crew member.
- The collision occurred on 10 March last year near the Humber Estuary, off the East Yorkshire coast, when the Solong crashed into the anchored Stena Immaculate, causing an explosion and fire.
- Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, a crew member on the Solong, died instantly in the blaze, though his body was never recovered.
- Motin, 59, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence for failing to take evasive action, summon help, or sound an alarm despite the tanker being visible on radar for 36 minutes.
- The court heard that Motin had also switched off the Solong’s bridge navigation watch alert system (BNWAS) and subsequently gave differing accounts of the incident.
