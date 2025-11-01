Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russia deploys 170,000 troops in major ‘push for battlefield victory’

Ukrainians rescued from Sumy apartments after Russian strike
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has deployed approximately 170,000 troops in the eastern Donetsk region, aiming to seize the strategic stronghold of Pokrovsk.
  • Zelenskyy described the situation in Pokrovsk as "difficult", confirming Russian infiltration but asserting that Ukrainian defenders are actively "weeding them out" and refuting claims of the city's encirclement.
  • Ukraine's Security Service head, Vasyl Maliuk, claimed over 160 successful long-range strikes on Russian oil facilities this year, reportedly causing a 20 per cent drop in domestic oil products and halting 37 per cent of refining capacity.
  • Maliuk also stated that Ukraine has destroyed nearly half of Russia’s sophisticated Pantsir air defence systems and an advanced Oreshnik hypersonic missile on the ground inside Russia.
  • The UN reported a 30 per cent rise in civilian casualties this year and expressed grave concerns over Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of a colder winter, describing it as a "form of terror".

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in