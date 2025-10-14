Update for Vodafone users following major outage
- Vodafone experienced a widespread internet outage on Monday afternoon, affecting home broadband, 4G, and 5G services across the UK.
- The company confirmed the problems were caused by a "non-malicious software issue" from a vendor partner, not a cyber attack.
- The outage began around 2pm UK time and prevented many of Vodafone's 18 million UK customers, including Voxi users, from getting online.
- Vodafone's website and its service outage tracking page were also affected during the disruption.
- The issue has since been resolved, and the network has fully recovered, with Vodafone apologising for any inconvenience caused.