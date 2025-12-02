Volodymyr Zelensky to address parliament as he arrives in Ireland for first state visit
- Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Dublin for discussions on ending the conflict in Ukraine, following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
- The Ukrainian leader will meet with Irish premier Micheal Martin and Irish president Catherine Connolly during his first state visit to Ireland.
- Zelensky is also scheduled to attend the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris and address Irish parliamentarians.
- Irish premier Martin reiterated Ireland's "unswerving commitment" to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.
- Zelensky commented that a proposed US-authored peace plan "looks better" but highlighted territorial control as the most complicated issue.