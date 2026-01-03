Why the Government wants thousands of new volunteer magistrates
- The Ministry of Justice has launched a significant recruitment drive across England and Wales, aiming to enlist 2,000 new volunteer magistrates in the next financial year.
- This initiative follows government reforms designed to address the persistent backlog in crown courts and accelerate justice for victims.
- Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy emphasised the vital role magistrates play, urging people from all backgrounds to volunteer and serve their local communities.
- Proposed reforms include increasing magistrates' sentencing powers from 12 months to up to 18 months, potentially 24 months, and considering scrapping jury trials for some cases.
- While the Magistrates' Association welcomed the move, the Shadow Justice Minister criticised David Lammy's record, viewing the recruitment as an attempt to mask broader systemic failures.