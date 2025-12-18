Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ICE agent voodoo doll found tied to tree in midst of immigration crackdown

Mother of Karoline Leavitt's nephew speaks out after release from ICE
  • A "voodoo doll" resembling an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was discovered tied to a tree and poked with pins in New Orleans.
  • The doll's appearance coincides with "Operation Catahoula Crunch," a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deportation operation initiated by President Donald Trump, which has led to over 250 arrests since December 3.
  • Louisiana GOP Attorney General Liz Murrill criticized the doll as a tactic by "pro-illegal immigration radicals" who are "losing the argument."
  • New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno voiced "significant alarm" over the operation, citing a "culture of fear" and launching a "Know Your Rights" webpage for residents.
  • Despite DHS claims of targeting "criminal illegal aliens," reports indicate that less than a third of early arrests in New Orleans, and approximately 73% of people held in ICE detention nationally, have no criminal convictions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in