ICE agent voodoo doll found tied to tree in midst of immigration crackdown
- A "voodoo doll" resembling an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was discovered tied to a tree and poked with pins in New Orleans.
- The doll's appearance coincides with "Operation Catahoula Crunch," a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deportation operation initiated by President Donald Trump, which has led to over 250 arrests since December 3.
- Louisiana GOP Attorney General Liz Murrill criticized the doll as a tactic by "pro-illegal immigration radicals" who are "losing the argument."
- New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno voiced "significant alarm" over the operation, citing a "culture of fear" and launching a "Know Your Rights" webpage for residents.
- Despite DHS claims of targeting "criminal illegal aliens," reports indicate that less than a third of early arrests in New Orleans, and approximately 73% of people held in ICE detention nationally, have no criminal convictions.