New study may have solved mystery of Voynich manuscript

Pages from the Voynich manuscript
Pages from the Voynich manuscript (Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library)
  • A new study suggests the Voynich manuscript, written in an unknown script sometime in the 1400s, could be a type of encrypted message.
  • Science journalist Michael Greshko created the 'Naibbe cipher', a new encryption designed to be historically plausible for 1400s scribes.
  • This homophonic substitution cipher can be done entirely by hand using 15th-century materials and encrypts Latin or Italian text.
  • The Naibbe cipher reliably reproduces many key statistical properties of the Voynich manuscript, including specific rules for word formation and character appearance.
  • The findings indicate that the Voynich manuscript likely encrypts real words rather than gibberish, bolstering claims that it is a ciphertext.
