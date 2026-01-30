Disabled man dies while his caretaker dad remains in ICE custody
- The family of Wael Tarabishi, a disabled US citizen, attributes his death to the stress caused by the detention of his father, Maher Tarabishi, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
- Maher Tarabishi, a Jordanian national and Wael's primary caregiver, was detained by ICE in October, despite having a supervision order that allowed him to remain in the country due to his son's advanced medical condition.
- ICE claimed Maher was a “criminal alien” and an “admitted member of a foreign terrorist organization,” allegations the family denies, stating he was inaccurately associated with the Palestine Liberation Organisation.
- Wael's health, already compromised by Advanced Pompe Disease, rapidly deteriorated after his father's arrest, leading to two hospitalisations and his eventual death on 23 January.
- Maher Tarabishi was denied permission to attend his son's funeral, and the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover unexpected financial expenses.
