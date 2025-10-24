Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russia-backed terrorist group targeted UK warehouse with arson attack

Fire crews were called to the east London warehouse
Fire crews were called to the east London warehouse (London Fire Brigade)
  • Six men have been jailed for an arson attack on an east London warehouse storing humanitarian aid and StarLink satellite equipment destined for Ukraine.
  • The 20 March 2024 blaze, which caused £1 million in damage, was orchestrated by Wagner Group operatives on behalf of the Russian state as part of a "campaign of terrorism and sabotage".
  • Dylan Earl, 21, received a 17-year sentence, and Jake Reeves, 24, was jailed for 12 years for their leading roles, with four others also receiving prison terms for their involvement.
  • The court heard how Earl, who never left his bedroom, was motivated by "simple and ugly greed" and discussed a further attack in the Czech Republic.
  • These convictions mark the first successful use of the National Security Act 2023 against British criminals acting as proxies for the proscribed Wagner Group.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in