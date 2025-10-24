Russia-backed terrorist group targeted UK warehouse with arson attack
- Six men have been jailed for an arson attack on an east London warehouse storing humanitarian aid and StarLink satellite equipment destined for Ukraine.
- The 20 March 2024 blaze, which caused £1 million in damage, was orchestrated by Wagner Group operatives on behalf of the Russian state as part of a "campaign of terrorism and sabotage".
- Dylan Earl, 21, received a 17-year sentence, and Jake Reeves, 24, was jailed for 12 years for their leading roles, with four others also receiving prison terms for their involvement.
- The court heard how Earl, who never left his bedroom, was motivated by "simple and ugly greed" and discussed a further attack in the Czech Republic.
- These convictions mark the first successful use of the National Security Act 2023 against British criminals acting as proxies for the proscribed Wagner Group.