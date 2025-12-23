Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two men guilty of planning IS-inspired attack on Jewish people

Amar Hussein, left, and Walid Saadaoui in Dover
Amar Hussein, left, and Walid Saadaoui in Dover (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
  • Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, have been convicted of plotting an Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack targeting Jewish people in Manchester.
  • Saadaoui, the main instigator, planned to smuggle AK-47 assault rifles, handguns, and ammunition into the UK, with police describing it as potentially Britain's deadliest terrorist incident.
  • The plot was thwarted by an undercover operative, referred to as Farouk, who gained the trust of Saadaoui and monitored his activities.
  • The defendants conducted reconnaissance in Dover for weapon smuggling and surveyed Jewish nurseries, schools, and synagogues in north Manchester.
  • Saadaoui's brother, Bilel Saadaoui, was also found guilty of failing to disclose information about the planned attack, with all three awaiting sentencing on 13 February.
