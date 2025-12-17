Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

33-year-old woman arrested for putting razor blades in Walmart bread

Surveillance photos of Camille Benson led to her arrest for allegedly embedding razorblades into bakery items at Walmart stores in Biloxi
  • Camille Benson, 33, from Texas, has been charged with attempted mayhem in Biloxi, Mississippi.
  • She is accused of embedding razor blades and a fishing hook into loaves of bread and muffins at multiple Walmart stores.
  • Reports of tampered bakery products began earlier this month, with razor blades found after customer complaints and staff investigations.
  • Benson was identified through surveillance photos and arrested on Tuesday, though a motive for her actions remains unknown.
  • Walmart has removed all potentially affected products and advised customers who purchased bakery items from the Biloxi stores to inspect them and seek a refund.
In full

