Mom sues Walt Disney World restaurant where son choked to death

Kevin Duncan, 42, choked to death on a steak meal at The Boathouse, a waterside eatery at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida
Kevin Duncan, 42, choked to death on a steak meal at The Boathouse, a waterside eatery at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida (Getty/Creative Commons 2.0)
  • Kevin Lee Duncan, a father of three, died after choking on a steak at The Boathouse restaurant in Walt Disney World, Orlando, on June 8, 2025.
  • His mother, Reah Duncan, is suing the restaurant, alleging staff delayed calling 911 and contacted security instead, which she claims caused his death.
  • The lawsuit further claims an employee advised against calling emergency services, the restaurant lacked a defibrillator, and surveillance video of the incident was deleted.
  • The Boathouse spokesperson expressed regret for the "tragic loss of life" but declined further comment due to the active legal matter.
  • Disney is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which seeks damages for loss of support, earnings, companionship, and medical and funeral expenses.
