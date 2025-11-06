Mistakenly released prisoner hands himself in – but second man still wanted
- Billy Smith, 35, who was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on 3 November, has surrendered himself back to the prison.
- Surrey Police confirmed the cancellation of their appeal for Smith after he handed himself in to HMP Wandsworth.
- Police are still searching for Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, an Algerian national also mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth on 29 October.
- Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones has summoned prison chiefs for an urgent meeting to address the errors in prisoner releases.
- Digital experts are being deployed to overhaul the "archaic" paper-based system for prisoner records, which the minister deemed unacceptable.