Double manhunt for wrongly released prisoners goes on as fury grows
- Police are searching for Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old sex offender who was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth.
- Kaddour-Cherif, an Algerian national, was in Britain illegally and had been serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal, with a prior conviction for indecent exposure.
- While a second prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, convicted of multiple fraud offences, was also wrongly freed from the same London prison.
- Justice Secretary David Lammy was informed of the hunt for Kaddour-Cherif on Tuesday night, after initially failing to answer questions on similar blunders in the Commons.
- Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones said she is “furious” and stated the government is implementing new checks and balances to prevent such errors from happening again.