Why Warhammer is seeing record sales
- Games Workshop reported record half-year sales, with revenues increasing by almost 12 per cent to £333.7 million and pre-tax profit rising 11 per cent to £140.8 million.
- The company attributed its strong performance to a deliberate decision to avoid AI-generated content, instead prioritising its “human creators”.
- Despite a £6 million hit to profits from US tariff changes under Donald Trump, price increases of around 3.5 per cent on its products helped to mitigate the impact.
- Games Workshop is taking a “cautious” approach to AI, prohibiting its use in design processes and competitions, and is committed to protecting its intellectual property.
- Future plans include a new Warhammer World in the US opening in 2027, though a release date for the Warhammer 40,000 film adaptation remains uncertain.