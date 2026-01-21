Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fears for man swept away in his car as torrential rain hammers New Zealand

Auckland under heavy rain warnings as tropical storm hits NZ North Island
Auckland under heavy rain warnings as tropical storm hits NZ North Island (Getty Images)
  • Police in New Zealand are searching for a man who went missing after he and his vehicle were swept away during a river crossing near Warkworth, north of Auckland.
  • Torrential rainfall has caused widespread flooding and landslides across parts of the North Island, leading to life-threatening conditions and prompting authorities to issue red heavy rain warnings.
  • Local councils have urged residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground or prepare for evacuation, with several districts declaring local states of emergency.
  • The severe weather, driven by an "extremely moist air mass from the tropics", has resulted in numerous road closures, submerged farmland, and homes surrounded by floodwater.
  • Emergency services have warned of serious risks from fast-moving water and unstable ground, as New Zealand faces increasing pressure on infrastructure from extreme rainfall events, which scientists link to warming temperatures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in