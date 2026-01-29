Washington Post staff urges Jeff Bezos to halt massive newsroom cuts
- The Washington Post is facing significant layoffs, with over 100 newsroom employees and up to 300 company-wide staff potentially affected next month.
- Staff, including foreign correspondents and the White House team, are appealing directly to owner Jeff Bezos to halt the proposed cuts, bypassing publisher Will Lewis.
- The White House team highlighted their reliance on other departments, such as sports, arts, metro, and foreign news, which are expected to be heavily impacted by the cuts.
- The looming cuts follow years of declining revenues, exacerbated by Bezos's decisions, including blocking an editorial endorsement and shifting the opinion section towards a conservative stance, leading to subscriber cancellations.
- Journalists express a loss of faith in Bezos and Lewis, fearing the paper is 'slashing its way to irrelevance' and experiencing an 'existential meltdown'.
