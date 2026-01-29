Full list of 2026/27 water bill increases by company
- Household water bills across England and Wales are set to rise by an average of 5.4 per cent from April.
- This increase translates to an average annual rise of £33, which is two percentage points above inflation.
- The hike is intended to fund a £20 billion investment between 2026/27, aimed at securing water supplies and stopping sewage discharges into rivers and seas.
- Critics argue that water companies are passing on costs for upgrades after decades of underinvestment, leading to public anger over persistent sewage pollution.
- Water UK stated that the funds raised from bills would only be used for independently verified “new, necessary and value for money” infrastructure, with a money-back guarantee if improvements are not delivered.