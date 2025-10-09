The five utility companies cleared to increase water bill charges
- Five water utility companies have been provisionally granted permission to increase charges beyond initial regulatory limits following an appeal.
- The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) granted permission to Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South East Water, Southern Water, and Wessex Water after they argued that Ofwat's original decision hindered their ability to meet regulatory obligations.
- The additional increases range from 1 per cent for Anglian and Northumbrian Water to 5 per cent for Wessex Water, with Southern Water receiving a 3 per cent rise and South East Water a 4 per cent increase.
- The CMA's provisional decision allows for an extra £556m in revenue, intended to fund more resilient supply, reduce pollution, and cover increased financing costs.
- This comes after Ofwat initially permitted an average bill hike of £157, or 36 per cent, over five years, with the water minister acknowledging public anger over the rises.