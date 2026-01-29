Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Millions of households face hike in water bills from April

Martin Lewis shares ways to save hundreds of pounds on your water bill
  • Households across England and Wales will see their water bills increase by an average of 5.4 per cent from April, equating to an additional £33 annually.
  • Water UK stated the rise is essential to fund a £20 billion investment between 2026 and 2027, aimed at bolstering water supplies and tackling sewage discharge into rivers and seas.
  • The increase follows public outrage over widespread water pollution and comes after regulator Ofwat sanctioned water companies to raise bills by 36 per cent between 2025 and 2030.
  • Consumer groups, including the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), have warned that customers are impatient for change and need to see compelling evidence that their money is being well spent, noting a significant rise in affordability complaints.
  • While some regions face higher increases, water companies and Ofwat highlight expanded support for over two million struggling households and outline targets for infrastructure improvements and reduced sewage spills.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in