Scientists can now harvest water from this unlikely source
- Researchers from the University of Sydney and Dewpoint Innovations in Australia have developed a novel outdoor paint capable of reducing surface temperatures and extracting fresh water from the atmosphere.
- The paint works by reflecting up to 97 per cent of sunlight and radiating heat, creating cooler surfaces where atmospheric water vapour condenses into droplets.
- This innovative coating can harvest 390ml of water per square metre daily, meaning a 12-square-metre surface could meet one person's daily drinking needs.
- The invention offers a dual benefit, helping to cool buildings during extreme weather and providing a sustainable, low-cost source of fresh water to combat scarcity.
- Detailed in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, the technology is designed for durability and avoids glare, making it suitable for real-world applications.