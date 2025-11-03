Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists can now harvest water from this unlikely source

Scientists have created a paint that can harvest water
Scientists have created a paint that can harvest water (Alamy/PA)
  • Researchers from the University of Sydney and Dewpoint Innovations in Australia have developed a novel outdoor paint capable of reducing surface temperatures and extracting fresh water from the atmosphere.
  • The paint works by reflecting up to 97 per cent of sunlight and radiating heat, creating cooler surfaces where atmospheric water vapour condenses into droplets.
  • This innovative coating can harvest 390ml of water per square metre daily, meaning a 12-square-metre surface could meet one person's daily drinking needs.
  • The invention offers a dual benefit, helping to cool buildings during extreme weather and providing a sustainable, low-cost source of fresh water to combat scarcity.
  • Detailed in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, the technology is designed for durability and avoids glare, making it suitable for real-world applications.
