Waymo reveals date for London driverless taxi launch – and it’s soon
- Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, intends to launch a fully driverless ride-hailing service in London by the fourth quarter of 2026.
- This ambitious timeline was confirmed by Ben Loewenstein, Waymo's head of policy for the UK and Europe, signifying a major international expansion for the company.
- The British government is actively developing a regulatory framework to facilitate the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles, anticipating the sector could generate 38,000 jobs and contribute £42 billion to the UK economy by 2035.
- Waymo's entry will heighten competition in the London market, particularly against Uber-backed Wayve, which is expected to launch its service this year, and Tesla, aiming for millions of robotaxis by late 2026.
- The company recently expanded its operations in the United States, launching a service in Miami, Florida, with plans for further growth.
