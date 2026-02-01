Part of US gets heaviest snowfall in 20 years as bomb cyclone hits
- A winter storm intensified into a bomb cyclone, bringing powerful winds and exceptionally heavy snow to parts of the Southeast coast.
- North Carolina experienced significant snowfall, with Charlotte recording 11 inches, its heaviest in over two decades, and areas in the Smoky Mountains receiving over 20 inches.
- The storm caused widespread disruption, including over 150,000 power outages, hundreds of flight cancellations, and dangerous icy conditions on roads.
- Brutal, sub-freezing temperatures and strong wind gusts have spread across the South, making snow removal difficult due to limited resources.
- Authorities, including North Carolina's Department of Transportation, urged residents to stay home due to the hazardous travel conditions, with lingering icy impacts expected throughout the week.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks