Moment police dog takes a break to enjoy snow day fun

Excited police dog has a ball tunneling through snow in Canada
  • Footage released by Toronto Police shows Beaux, a narcotics and firearms detection dog, enjoying a snow day in Canada.
  • The police dog is seen enthusiastically jumping and tunnelling through a deep blanket of snow.
  • Officers highlighted the importance of play for working dogs, especially during heavy snowfall.
  • The playful display followed a record single-day snowfall of 56cm in Toronto last week.
  • The severe weather led to the cancellation of over 500 flights at the city's main airport.
