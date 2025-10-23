US weather disasters through June have caused at least $101 billion in damages
- The U.S. experienced record-breaking financial losses from weather and climate disasters in the first half of 2025.
- 14 separate events each caused over $1 billion in damages, accumulating to $101 billion and 174 fatalities.
- The Southern California wildfires were the most expensive disaster, costing $60 billion and marking the costliest wildfire event ever recorded.
- Climate Central, a non-profit, took over tracking these “billion-dollar disasters” after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ceased its updates under President Donald Trump.
- The increasing frequency of such events, from three annually in the 1980s to around 20 now, is attributed by scientists to the climate crisis and rising carbon emissions.