Weather warning issued for parts of UK as snow forecast

The Met Office forecasts widespread cold conditions, snow, and ice across the UK
The Met Office forecasts widespread cold conditions, snow, and ice across the UK (PA Wire)
  • A cold weather warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England, effective from Monday morning until next Friday morning.
  • The Met Office forecasts widespread cold conditions, snow, and ice across the UK, with temperatures potentially dropping to minus 7C.
  • This significant change follows a period of above-average temperatures, with a brisk northerly wind expected to create a marked wind chill.
  • The UK Health Security Agency issued the alert, covering regions including the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.
  • RAC warns of increased breakdown volumes due to slippery roads from freezing temperatures and fallen leaves, advising drivers to monitor forecasts.
