Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Latest Met Office snow forecast as multiple weather warnings issued

Sam Hall
Met Office forecasts when temperatures will drop in November
  • The UK is bracing for widespread snow and ice, with the Met Office issuing multiple yellow and amber weather warnings across various regions.
  • Yellow warnings for snow and ice are active across Northern Ireland, much of Scotland, north-east England, Yorkshire, Wales, and south-west England, with varying start and end times from Tuesday through Thursday.
  • An amber warning for snow is in place for parts of Yorkshire on Thursday, anticipating significant accumulations of 15-25cm on hills above 100m, likely causing substantial disruption, power cuts and travel delays.
  • Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong stated that cold Arctic air is bringing the "first notable cold snap of this autumn," with temperatures potentially dropping to -11C in rural Scotland.
  • National Highways advises drivers to prepare for winter conditions, including checking vehicles and planning journeys, as gritters are already in operation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in