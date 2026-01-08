Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Goretti latest as 30cm of snow and 90mph winds set to hammer UK

Expert's key advice to keep your home warm in severe weather
  • The UK is bracing for Storm Goretti, with the Met Office issuing amber "danger to life" weather warnings across large parts of the country.
  • Chief forecaster Neil Armstrong described Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazard event" featuring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow.
  • An amber wind warning for Cornwall predicts gusts of 80 to 90mph from Thursday evening, posing a risk of large waves and debris.
  • An amber snow warning is in place for Wales and the Peak District, with up to 30cm of snow expected from Thursday night into Friday morning.
  • National Highways has also issued an amber snow warning for the West and East Midlands, forecasting difficult driving conditions and potential delays from Thursday evening until Friday morning.
