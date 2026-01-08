Storm Goretti latest as 30cm of snow and 90mph winds set to hammer UK
- The UK is bracing for Storm Goretti, with the Met Office issuing amber "danger to life" weather warnings across large parts of the country.
- Chief forecaster Neil Armstrong described Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazard event" featuring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow.
- An amber wind warning for Cornwall predicts gusts of 80 to 90mph from Thursday evening, posing a risk of large waves and debris.
- An amber snow warning is in place for Wales and the Peak District, with up to 30cm of snow expected from Thursday night into Friday morning.
- National Highways has also issued an amber snow warning for the West and East Midlands, forecasting difficult driving conditions and potential delays from Thursday evening until Friday morning.