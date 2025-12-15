Here are the states most affected by weather cancellations this week
- Frigid wintry weather caused over 2,000 flight delays and cancellations across the eastern U.S., with significant disruption at New York City airports.
- The severe weather led to widespread power outages, affecting nearly 8,000 Pennsylvanians and 1,000 customers in Philadelphia.
- Over half a foot of snow fell in the local Tri-State area, including a record 4.6 inches at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
- School districts across multiple states, including Ohio, Kentucky, and New York, experienced closures and delayed starts due to the hazardous conditions.
- Bitter Arctic air brought record-low high temperatures and wind chills, with over 70 million Americans under Cold Weather Alerts, though temperatures are forecast to rebound from Tuesday.