Storm Goretti warning issued as 99mph winds recorded and thousands suffer power cuts

An officer at the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre monitors the progress of Storm Goretti
An officer at the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre monitors the progress of Storm Goretti (Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
  • A rare red weather warning was issued for the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall as Storm Goretti brought violent winds, ice, and heavy snow and rains to the UK.
  • Gusts of up to 99mph were recorded at St Mary's Airport on the Isles of Scilly, setting a new record for the site.
  • Over 40,000 properties in southwest England suffered power cuts, and emergency alerts were sent to mobile phones in the affected areas.
  • The storm caused widespread disruption, leading to numerous school closures across Cornwall, the Midlands, Wales, and Scotland, and significant delays or suspensions for train and flight services.
  • Described as a 'weather bomb,' Storm Goretti was a multi-hazard event, with forecasters warning of a significant risk to life and substantial disruption.
