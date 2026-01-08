Storm Goretti warning issued as 99mph winds recorded and thousands suffer power cuts
- A rare red weather warning was issued for the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall as Storm Goretti brought violent winds, ice, and heavy snow and rains to the UK.
- Gusts of up to 99mph were recorded at St Mary's Airport on the Isles of Scilly, setting a new record for the site.
- Over 40,000 properties in southwest England suffered power cuts, and emergency alerts were sent to mobile phones in the affected areas.
- The storm caused widespread disruption, leading to numerous school closures across Cornwall, the Midlands, Wales, and Scotland, and significant delays or suspensions for train and flight services.
- Described as a 'weather bomb,' Storm Goretti was a multi-hazard event, with forecasters warning of a significant risk to life and substantial disruption.