What is a Met Office rare red weather warning?

Storm Goretti: 30cm of snow and 90mph winds set to hit UK as amber weather warnings issued
  • A rare red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for "dangerous, stormy" winds, with Storm Goretti expected to bring gusts of 80-100mph to parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from 4pm to 11pm on Thursday.
  • Red weather warnings are reserved for “very dangerous weather with a high level of certainty” and a “very likely” risk to life.
  • The warning issued on Thursday says people should expect damage to buildings and homes, very large waves, flying debris, power cuts and public transport cancellations.
  • Storm Goretti is a "multi-hazard event", prompting various weather warnings across the UK for snow, wind, rain, and ice.
  • An amber warning for snow is in effect from Thursday evening until Friday morning for parts of Wales, the Midlands, and South Yorkshire, with 10-15cm of snow expected, potentially cutting off rural communities.
