Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office reveals whether it will snow this weekend

Related: Met Office records coldest night of winter so far as snow and ice grip Britain
  • The UK experienced a week-long cold snap in early 2026, featuring an Arctic blast, heavy snow in Scotland, and Storm Goretti, which caused widespread disruption and power outages.
  • Thousands of children in northern Scotland missed school due to wintry showers, while parts of England and Wales saw up to 25cm of snow, described as the "worst snowfall in a decade".
  • Temperatures have since stabilised, with yellow rain and fog warnings issued for parts of England and Wales this week.
  • Snow is largely unlikely across the UK this weekend, with temperatures remaining near average for the time of year, ranging from 4C in the North to 9C in London and the South East.
  • Met Office meteorologists confirm that colder weather is not expected to return in the immediate future, with temperatures likely to remain near average for most of next week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in