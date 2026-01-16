Met Office reveals whether it will snow this weekend
- The UK experienced a week-long cold snap in early 2026, featuring an Arctic blast, heavy snow in Scotland, and Storm Goretti, which caused widespread disruption and power outages.
- Thousands of children in northern Scotland missed school due to wintry showers, while parts of England and Wales saw up to 25cm of snow, described as the "worst snowfall in a decade".
- Temperatures have since stabilised, with yellow rain and fog warnings issued for parts of England and Wales this week.
- Snow is largely unlikely across the UK this weekend, with temperatures remaining near average for the time of year, ranging from 4C in the North to 9C in London and the South East.
- Met Office meteorologists confirm that colder weather is not expected to return in the immediate future, with temperatures likely to remain near average for most of next week.