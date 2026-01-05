Met Office snow warning as UK braces for deep freeze
- The Met Office has issued severe snow and ice warnings across the UK, anticipating a deep freeze this week as people return to work and school.
- Scotland faces the most severe conditions with multiple amber snow warnings, forecasting heavy snow and significant travel disruption until Monday morning.
- Yellow warnings for snow and ice are also in place for Wales, Greater Manchester, south-west England, much of the east coast, and Northern Ireland.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold health alert for England until Tuesday, warning of serious health impacts for vulnerable individuals.
- Authorities advise checking on vulnerable people, preparing for travel disruption, and delaying journeys where possible due to hazardous conditions and potential school closures.