UK braces for freezing, wet and windy weekend as heavy rain looms
- The UK is bracing for a freezing, wet and windy weekend, with nine hours of heavy rain anticipated.
- A yellow weather warning for freezing fog was issued by the Met Office for southeast England on Thursday night, leading to poor visibility and potential ice.
- Friday will bring widespread rain and strong gusty winds, with up to 50mm of rainfall expected in northern areas and eastern Scotland, alongside coastal gales exceeding 50mph.
- The Met Office warns that this unsettled weather is likely to cause significant travel disruption and localised flooding, particularly in western areas already saturated from previous rainfall.
- Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert advised commuters to allow extra travel time on Friday due to the expected conditions, with further rain bands forecast for Sunday.