Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice

River Slaney burst its banks as Storm Chandra batters Ireland
  • Somerset Council declared a "major incident" due to "extensive flooding overnight" caused by Storm Chandra, with a high flood risk remaining on the Somerset Levels and Moors.
  • Storm Chandra brought widespread disruption across the UK, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, leading to numerous flight cancellations, school closures, and power outages.
  • Several locations, including Plymouth and Katesbridge, provisionally set new January daily rainfall records, and the River Otter in Devon reached its highest recorded level.
  • On Wednesday morning, there were 99 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 260 flood alerts, where it is possible, across England.
  • Yellow weather warnings for ice were issued for Wednesday morning, covering much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and southern and central Scotland, with another warning for rain in place for South West England on Thursday.
