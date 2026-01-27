Almost 250 schools closed as Storm Chandra brings ‘severe weather’
- Storm Chandra has caused significant travel disruption and school closures across the UK, impacting various regions.
- Nearly 250 schools in Northern Ireland will close on Tuesday due to “severe weather” conditions brought by the storm.
- The M48 Severn Bridge was closed, and the Humber Bridge was restricted to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds.
- The Met Office issued amber and yellow warnings for wind and rain, particularly for Northern Ireland, cautioning about flying debris and potential danger to life.
- National Rail warned of possible disruptions to South Western Railway services, with further downpours expected in the south-west of England.