Almost 250 schools closed as Storm Chandra brings ‘severe weather’

Storm Chandra brings strong winds to the UK
  • Storm Chandra has caused significant travel disruption and school closures across the UK, impacting various regions.
  • Nearly 250 schools in Northern Ireland will close on Tuesday due to “severe weather” conditions brought by the storm.
  • The M48 Severn Bridge was closed, and the Humber Bridge was restricted to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds.
  • The Met Office issued amber and yellow warnings for wind and rain, particularly for Northern Ireland, cautioning about flying debris and potential danger to life.
  • National Rail warned of possible disruptions to South Western Railway services, with further downpours expected in the south-west of England.
